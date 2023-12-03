CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Buy” Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $230.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $92.25 and a 1 year high of $238.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.56. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,916.51, a P/E/G ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 370,968 shares in the company, valued at $62,315,204.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,369,000 after acquiring an additional 22,964,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after purchasing an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

