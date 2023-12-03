CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $225.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $205.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $212.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,916.51, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $92.25 and a one year high of $238.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $925,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,586.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,476,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,735 shares of company stock valued at $32,970,344. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 302,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,550,000 after purchasing an additional 47,548 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 908,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,005,000 after purchasing an additional 24,278 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,423,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.