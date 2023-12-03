CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRWD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 28th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $192.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.71.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $235.03 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $238.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,916.51, a PEG ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total transaction of $155,549.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,554 shares in the company, valued at $6,476,300.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $9,275,276.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,259,502.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,735 shares of company stock worth $32,970,344 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

