CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,798 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.8 %

CVS Health stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.48. 7,094,672 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,100,314. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The firm has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.59.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

