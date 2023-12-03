Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Bought by Pacific Global Investment Management Co.

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 3.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE DAR traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,183,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.97 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604 over the last ninety days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DAR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.