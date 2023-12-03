Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, December 4th. Analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $542.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.41 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 42.07%. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $43.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 2.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLAY. Raymond James lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,825.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Griffith sold 6,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $227,938.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,825.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $344,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $297,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.