Decentralized Social (DESO) One Day Volume Hits $1.89 Million

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Over the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $116.29 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can currently be purchased for about $11.04 or 0.00027934 BTC on exchanges.

Decentralized Social Coin Profile

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decentralized Social is diamondapp.com/u/deso?. Decentralized Social’s official website is deso.com.

Buying and Selling Decentralized Social

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

