Decred Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. During the last seven days, Decred has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $14.45 or 0.00036599 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decred has a market capitalization of $226.58 million and $1.08 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.73 or 0.00131044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00024181 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017710 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,682,193 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.