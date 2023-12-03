Dero Trading 0.1% Higher Over Last Week (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 3rd. Dero has a total market cap of $50.59 million and $16,700.93 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $3.59 or 0.00009061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,582.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00180760 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.00573683 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $172.83 or 0.00436653 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00049312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00124525 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Dero

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,107,108 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.