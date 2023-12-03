Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Price Target to GBX 540

Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 630 ($7.96) to GBX 540 ($6.82) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PHNX has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 620 ($7.83) to GBX 640 ($8.08) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 718 ($9.07) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 770 ($9.73) to GBX 739 ($9.33) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 657 ($8.30).

Shares of PHNX opened at GBX 469.80 ($5.93) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.93, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.78. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 436.40 ($5.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 647 ($8.17). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 470.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 514.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th were issued a GBX 26 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.83%. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,341.46%.

In other Phoenix Group news, insider Andrew Briggs purchased 85 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £443.50 ($560.19) per share, for a total transaction of £37,697.50 ($47,615.89). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,081 shares of company stock valued at $13,784,682. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

