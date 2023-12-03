Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the energy company’s stock.

DVN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock opened at $45.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $42.59 and a 12-month high of $70.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.63% and a return on equity of 33.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

