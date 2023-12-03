DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 2.9% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of DocuSign by 2.4% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of DocuSign from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on DocuSign from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

DocuSign Stock Up 6.7 %

DOCU opened at $45.99 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.11 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.86.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $687.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.56 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 11.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,051,419 shares in the company, valued at $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 289,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $12,148,633.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,051,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,096,512.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 13,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $591,997.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,217.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 592,940 shares of company stock worth $24,932,715. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.