Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,707. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.88. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.09 and a fifty-two week high of $251.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DG. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $146.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Edward Jones raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $124.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

