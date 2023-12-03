Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 158.0% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 379.5% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares in the company, valued at $4,010,614.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $46.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.18 and a twelve month high of $63.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 136.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on D. Barclays raised shares of Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $71.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.