Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.09)-($0.05) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $79.0-$80.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.34 million. Domo also updated its FY24 guidance to (0.28)-($0.24) EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Domo from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Domo from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Domo from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domo from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Domo in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.71.

Domo Trading Up 7.3 %

Insider Activity at Domo

Shares of Domo stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Domo has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $19.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.51.

In related news, CEO Joshua G. James purchased 13,900 shares of Domo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $137,610. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Daren Thayne sold 6,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $67,059.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 391,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,804,575.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James acquired 13,900 shares of Domo stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $137,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,900 shares in the company, valued at $137,610. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Domo by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domo by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Domo by 15.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 29.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

