Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th.

Donaldson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 37 consecutive years. Donaldson has a payout ratio of 31.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Donaldson to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Shares of DCI opened at $61.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.63 and a 200 day moving average of $61.18. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $57.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,086,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,767,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,798,000 after acquiring an additional 824,842 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after acquiring an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,308,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,016,000 after acquiring an additional 404,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 783,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,667,000 after acquiring an additional 279,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DCI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

