DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DRDGOLD from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

DRDGOLD Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 5.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 16.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 42,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 11.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in DRDGOLD by 13.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the mining and plant extraction activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

