Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.42

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.42 and traded as low as C$12.51. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst shares last traded at C$12.85, with a volume of 346,217 shares traded.

DIR.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.75 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.22.

The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.40.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

