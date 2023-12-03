DRH Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DRH Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,710 shares during the period. CSX makes up about 14.5% of DRH Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DRH Investments Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $17,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CSX during the first quarter worth $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after purchasing an additional 347,514 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $33.40. 12,861,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,902,101. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $66.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.63.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

