Driehaus Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,190,923 Shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report) by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190,923 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.83% of Sovos Brands worth $36,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOVO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,735,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Sovos Brands by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,604,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,298,000 after buying an additional 629,913 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,237,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,883,000 after buying an additional 698,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sovos Brands by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,655,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,057,000 after buying an additional 1,374,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,173,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,072,000 after acquiring an additional 161,845 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 886,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,753. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -156.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.02. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $22.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. Sovos Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sovos Brands’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SOVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Sovos Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Sovos Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens cut Sovos Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SOVO

Insider Activity at Sovos Brands

In related news, CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 5,000 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $112,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,979,761 shares in the company, valued at $44,604,015.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sovos Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.