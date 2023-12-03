Driehaus Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 429,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,800 shares during the period. monday.com makes up 0.9% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.97% of monday.com worth $73,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in monday.com by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of monday.com by 322.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 85,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,262,000 after acquiring an additional 65,542 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in monday.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in monday.com in the second quarter valued at about $868,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in monday.com by 64.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MNDY has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of monday.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised monday.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of monday.com stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, hitting $176.37. 1,183,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,914. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $94.76 and a 52 week high of $189.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -518.72 and a beta of 1.18.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. monday.com had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $167.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. monday.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

