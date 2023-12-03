Driehaus Capital Management LLC Has $40.80 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,347,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411,632 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $40,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AZEK by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in AZEK by 155.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $35.27. 2,215,667 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,976. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.37.

Insider Activity

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $424,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $424,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,239,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,492,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 30,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.32, for a total value of $999,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,794,550 in the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. Barclays decreased their price target on AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AZEK from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of AZEK in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.56.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

