Driehaus Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,758,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,759,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Acelyrin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,201,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth $2,322,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $1,848,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in shares of Acelyrin in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

Acelyrin Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of SLRN traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $6.88. The stock had a trading volume of 993,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,033. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.10. Acelyrin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acelyrin ( NASDAQ:SLRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLRN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acelyrin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Our Latest Report on SLRN

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.