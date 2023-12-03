Driehaus Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,614 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,614 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $34,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 25.9% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 209,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,107,000 after acquiring an additional 43,051 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in MongoDB by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of MDB stock traded up $19.49 on Friday, reaching $435.23. 1,627,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,272,886. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $364.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.91. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.02 and a 52 week high of $442.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -125.79 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $423.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.93 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 16.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,201,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.41, for a total value of $177,368.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,659.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.50, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,201,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,851,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,654 shares of company stock valued at $117,219,266. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $445.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Capital One Financial raised shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $419.74.

View Our Latest Report on MDB

About MongoDB

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.