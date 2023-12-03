Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 106,245 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,245 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer comprises about 1.6% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned 0.98% of Super Micro Computer worth $128,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 536.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 1.4 %

SMCI traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $269.63. 4,297,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,916,347. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $357.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $272.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 31.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

SMCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total transaction of $1,033,272.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,879,304.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 16,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.60, for a total value of $4,011,571.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Kao sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.76, for a total value of $1,033,272.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,780 shares of company stock worth $5,278,963 in the last quarter. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

