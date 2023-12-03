Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 222,346 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 222,346 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of TechnipFMC worth $39,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 382.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FTI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.71.

TechnipFMC Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 4,133,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,390. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.50 and a beta of 1.66. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.49.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is -250.00%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

