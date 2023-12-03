Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 478,921 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,170,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478,921 shares during the quarter. WillScot Mobile Mini comprises about 0.7% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $55,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tevis Investment Management grew its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 4.0% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 7,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $179,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,598.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.60.

WillScot Mobile Mini stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.58. 1,676,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $34.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The business had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail and wholesale trade, education, energy and natural resources, government, institutions, healthcare, and other end markets.

