Driehaus Capital Management LLC Sells 90,326 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,326 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty comprises approximately 1.3% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.64% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $101,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,095,000 after buying an additional 36,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after purchasing an additional 504,690 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 34.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,510,000 after purchasing an additional 493,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,690,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,252,000 after purchasing an additional 66,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,185,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,592,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 7,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.22, for a total value of $1,075,320.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,865.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,468 shares of company stock worth $11,327,207. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ELF. Bank of America increased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

ELF traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $122.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.57. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $139.85.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $215.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.27 million. Research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

