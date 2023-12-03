DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,238,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust co lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $108.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DTE shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

