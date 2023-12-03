DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Bought by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DD. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 107.0% during the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 166.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DD shares. Barclays dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DD opened at $72.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.58. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.80 and a 52 week high of $78.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 37.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

