DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

DD has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.30. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $78.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

