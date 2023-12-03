easyJet (LON:EZJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 585 ($7.39) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.20) to GBX 540 ($6.82) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 530 ($6.69).

Get easyJet alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on easyJet

easyJet Stock Up 4.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 472.80 ($5.97) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 406.97 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 445.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,099.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. easyJet has a 12-month low of GBX 320.50 ($4.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 582.71 ($7.36).

In other news, insider Sue Clark acquired 17,281 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.49) per share, with a total value of £75,172.35 ($94,950.55). Insiders have bought 17,389 shares of company stock valued at $7,562,438 in the last ninety days. 16.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.