Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC

Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Eaton comprises about 2.9% of Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Creegan & Nassoura Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 604,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after purchasing an additional 120,746 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Eaton by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Eaton by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE ETN traded up $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.46. 1,605,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,634. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $150.86 and a 1-year high of $240.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.61. The firm has a market cap of $92.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

