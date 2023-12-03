EKF Diagnostics (LON:EKF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.22

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (LON:EKF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.22 ($0.36) and traded as high as GBX 28.90 ($0.37). EKF Diagnostics shares last traded at GBX 28.10 ($0.35), with a volume of 300,150 shares.
EKF Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 27.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of £127.50 million, a P/E ratio of -936.67 and a beta of 0.62.
EKF Diagnostics Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. EKF Diagnostics’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.
About EKF Diagnostics
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, Africa, and internationally. It offers DiaSpect Tm hand-held hemoglobin analyzer; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T analyzer; Hemo Control, a hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.
