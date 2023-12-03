Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.06-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.247-$1.253 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion. Elastic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.30-$0.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a market perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Elastic from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Elastic from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.22.

Elastic Trading Up 37.1 %

Shares of ESTC opened at $110.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,772.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $203,992.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,383,772.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 14,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,118,884.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,746,281.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,470 shares of company stock worth $3,783,340. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 19.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Elastic by 2,063.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

