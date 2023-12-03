Electroneum (ETN) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 19.7% higher against the dollar. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $35.11 million and $470,393.81 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005707 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,960,223,030 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.