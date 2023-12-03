Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,726 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 39,975 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Electronic Arts by 119.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 693,549 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $89,953,000 after purchasing an additional 376,892 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 120.6% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 31.3% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,912 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.95, for a total transaction of $95,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,544,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $137.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.36. The company has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.82. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

