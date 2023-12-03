Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $22,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,976,000 after purchasing an additional 551,614 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,341,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,163,000 after buying an additional 63,121 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,357,000 after buying an additional 135,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,622,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,416,000 after buying an additional 414,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.82.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $483.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $544.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

