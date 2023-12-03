Energi One Day Trading Volume Hits $116,474.36 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market cap of $4.86 million and $116,474.36 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Energi has traded 10.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00055696 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00024107 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00011917 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000157 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 69,884,800 coins and its circulating supply is 69,884,803 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

