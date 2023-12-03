EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,172 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 79,456 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of EOG Resources worth $98,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

EOG traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $123.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,226. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $142.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day moving average of $123.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

