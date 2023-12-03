Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Holdings in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 114,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.21% of Concrete Pumping as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Concrete Pumping by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Concrete Pumping

In other news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 13,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $110,930.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,275,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,364,834.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BBCP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Concrete Pumping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Concrete Pumping Stock Up 4.0 %

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $423.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $9.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.75.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $120.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.22 million. As a group, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

