Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the first quarter worth $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 2,828.6% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL stock opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $173.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.84. The company has a market capitalization of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.13 and a 1-year high of $193.15.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

