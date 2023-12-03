Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $228.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.39 and its 200 day moving average is $204.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CB

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,665 shares of company stock worth $10,587,036 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

