Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,507 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,350 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.79.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $28.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.06). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

