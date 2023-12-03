Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $800,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Novartis by 252.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Stock Up 0.2 %

NVS opened at $98.13 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $105.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $208.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

