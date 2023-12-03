Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $141.04 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.33. Celanese Co. has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $142.06.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

