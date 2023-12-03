Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,780 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.27 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

