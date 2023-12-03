Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Sells 48,113 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,113 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Middleby by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Middleby by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Up 3.3 %

Middleby stock opened at $130.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Middleby Co. has a 12-month low of $109.59 and a 12-month high of $162.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Middleby had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $980.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Middleby from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Middleby

About Middleby

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.