Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,251 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,653 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 114,632 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,263,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,940 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.14 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VZ. Barclays upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

