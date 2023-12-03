Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,148 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,148 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $398,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 93.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 148,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,239,000 after buying an additional 71,485 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

ILCG stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.46. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $65.68.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

